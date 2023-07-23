LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,526,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,216 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.94% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $342,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BK traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.00. 4,710,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,294. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

