LSV Asset Management Has $375.32 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,004,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,032 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $375,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. 18,251,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,316,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

