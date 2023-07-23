LSV Asset Management Has $348.37 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,399,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,200 shares during the period. Aflac makes up about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.88% of Aflac worth $348,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.41. 2,198,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,091. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

