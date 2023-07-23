LSV Asset Management Has $203.55 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.68% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $203,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after buying an additional 632,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $106,366,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $81,691,000 after buying an additional 188,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,863 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $62,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DKS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.49. 909,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $88.36 and a one year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419 in the last ninety days. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.