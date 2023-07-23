LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,584,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 416,043 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.3% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.35% of Verizon Communications worth $567,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.88. 25,179,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,630,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

