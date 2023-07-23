LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,804,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292,543 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.87% of Jabil worth $335,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $112.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,148. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $115.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

