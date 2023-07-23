LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,185,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 412,689 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.59% of General Motors worth $300,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,621,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,019,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

