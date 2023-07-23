Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 665 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,359,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,108,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,455,000 after acquiring an additional 27,398 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 1.3 %

Moderna stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day moving average is $146.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,212,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 404,005 shares of company stock valued at $51,074,675. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.