Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 31,049 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 182,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $43.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.