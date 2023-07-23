Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $107,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Trex were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Trex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Trex by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,637 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $66.79 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $61.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Trex from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.