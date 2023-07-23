Logitech International (LOGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect Logitech International to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.15 million. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LOGI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $833,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

