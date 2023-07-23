loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Dan Binowitz Sells 4,517 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $10,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 797,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,532.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Monday, July 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $22,197.78.

On Friday, July 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85.

On Monday, July 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $20,497.95.

On Thursday, July 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $19,598.04.

On Friday, June 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $9,079.17.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $21,397.86.

On Monday, June 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $21,497.85.

On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $20,897.91.

On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $18,798.12.

loanDepot Price Performance

loanDepot stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $727.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,972 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 281.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 2,887,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 61.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 518,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 362,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.