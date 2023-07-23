Lipe & Dalton Sells 4,937 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lipe & Dalton reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.9% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 849,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,743,000 after buying an additional 595,906 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.9% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.7% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 58,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

