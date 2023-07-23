Lipe & Dalton Purchases Shares of 4,340 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Stock Up 6.9 %

ZTS opened at $183.51 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.81. The company has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.