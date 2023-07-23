Lipe & Dalton Has $1.45 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total transaction of $3,704,119.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $30,540,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.89.

NYSE HSY opened at $246.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.28. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

