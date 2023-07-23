Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 90.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $119,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

