Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 194,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,097,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,573,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,727,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,455,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $137.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.06.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

