Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.40.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $382.96 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $394.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.