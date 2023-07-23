Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 35,134 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February accounts for about 0.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFEB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $51,043,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 59.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 389,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

