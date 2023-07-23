Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,126 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a market cap of $219.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $62.98.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,521.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

