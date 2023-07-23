Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,798 shares of company stock valued at $672,471 over the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.90. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

