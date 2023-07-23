Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after acquiring an additional 179,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after acquiring an additional 782,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after acquiring an additional 45,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCD opened at $295.61 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.99. The company has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.16.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

