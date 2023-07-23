Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,006,523,000 after purchasing an additional 112,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Linde by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 526,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $384.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,128. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $385.40. The firm has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.83.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.07.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

