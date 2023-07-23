Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 140,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 11,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $279.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

