LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million.

LCNB Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LCNB by 898.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LCNB by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 48.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCNB

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.