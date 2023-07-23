Lannebo Fonder AB Acquires 10,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 4.3% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $520.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,099,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,600 shares of company stock worth $21,640,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

