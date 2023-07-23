Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $112.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

