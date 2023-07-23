Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lam Research by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,428,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,976,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lam Research by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lam Research Price Performance

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $623.63 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $663.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $617.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

