Lakeland Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $95.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emily E. Pichon bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at $776,176.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian J. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily E. Pichon bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,176.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.