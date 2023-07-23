KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KP Tissue Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KPTSF opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

