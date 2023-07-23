Koninklijke Philips (PHG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PHG opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.9387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($21.35) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

