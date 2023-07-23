Kokoswap Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $86.21 million and $18,673.19 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

