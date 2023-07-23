Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. 3,888,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,767. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

