Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $389,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,888,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,767. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

