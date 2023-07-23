Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

DIS traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.18. 19,900,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,007,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

