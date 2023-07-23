Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,599 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,921,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

