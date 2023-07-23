Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. 5,496,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,949. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $72.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.