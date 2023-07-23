Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.19.

BMY traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,898,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,687,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.17. The company has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

