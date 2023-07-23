Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,296 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.81. The company had a trading volume of 843,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,596. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.