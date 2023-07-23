Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,561 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.66. The stock had a trading volume of 993,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

