KickToken 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.04 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. KickToken has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $0.04 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017067 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014052 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,044.63 or 1.00029889 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,923,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,923,839 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,924,354.22734599. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00855288 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $21.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.