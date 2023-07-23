Key Financial Inc Purchases 615 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 683.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $57.59 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

