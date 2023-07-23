Key Financial Inc Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 138.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJQ. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,760.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 254,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 245,941 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000.

BSJQ opened at $22.97 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $23.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

