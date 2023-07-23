Key Financial Inc Boosts Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 2,152.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after buying an additional 444,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,003,000 after purchasing an additional 845,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,396 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,891,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,271,000 after purchasing an additional 377,856 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.12.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

