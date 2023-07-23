Kava (KAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $583.39 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Kava has a market capitalization of $583.39 million and $12.40 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00003018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00045342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014169 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 646,524,626 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,516,281 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

