JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 211.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.6% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $13,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,948. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.