JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.2% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.11. 2,671,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.