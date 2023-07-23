JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 120.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 120,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. 3,560,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737,458. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

