JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price to $38.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunrun from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.25.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.86 and a beta of 2.28. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $44,713.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 311,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,166,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,386 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $44,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 311,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,605 over the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Sunrun by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 206,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 6.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 58,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sunrun by 11.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Sunrun by 12.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

