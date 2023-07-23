JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $18.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TPIC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

TPI Composites Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81.

Insider Activity at TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 101,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 575,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 20,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 511,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 50,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Stories

